Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh civil services exam paper provokes outrage over Kashmir question
india news

Madhya Pradesh civil services exam paper provokes outrage over Kashmir question

The multiple-choice question asked whether Kashmir should be handed over to Pakistan as it will save India a lot of money
An examinee, who did not wish to be named, said the answer was obvious. “But we did not understand the reason behind asking this question.” (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
An examinee, who did not wish to be named, said the answer was obvious. “But we did not understand the reason behind asking this question.” (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Updated on Jun 21, 2022 10:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShruti Tomar

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) drew flak after a paper for the state civil services preliminary exam on Sunday with a question on whether Kashmir should be handed over to Pakistan went viral on social media.

The multiple-choice question asked whether it should be done as it will save India a lot of money or it should not because it will encourage secession. The answer key said the second choice is right. HT has seen a copy of the question paper.

An examinee, who did not wish to be named, said the answer was obvious. “But we did not understand the reason behind asking this question.”

Opposition Congress leader Ajay Yadav hit out at the government saying even thinking about handing over Kashmir to Pakistan is objectionable. He demanded action against the person who set the paper. “Kashmir is India’s pride. It is highly objectionable to even think that it [handing over Kashmir to Pakistan] can save money. Even, the correct answer is objectionable... it should not be about stopping similar demands [for secession] ...give a better life to people of India.”

MPPSC officials could not be contacted for comments despite repeated attempts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

Topics
madhya pradesh
madhya pradesh
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out