Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan unveils 108-ft ‘Statue of Oneness’ in Omkareshwar | Details

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the 'Ekatmata Ki Pratima' or 'Statue of Oneness' of Adi Shankaracharya in Omkareshwar on Thursday. The state cabinet had approved this project last year to celebrate the life and philosophy of the 8th-century Hindu philosopher and saint. This 108-ft tall statue is situated on the Mandhata mountain in Omkareshwar. 'Ekatmata Ki Pratima' or 'Statue of Oneness' of Adi Shankaracharya in Omkareshwar unveiled in MP's Omkareshwar on Thursday,(X/@ChouhanShivraj)

Chouhan shared a video of himself on X (formerly Twitter) offering prayers at the site during the inauguration and wrote, “There is auspiciousness and auspiciousness only in the feet of Acharya Shankar, animated with spiritual energy. The sun of welfare for the entire world lies in the auspicious thoughts of Advaita.”

Omkareshwar, located on the picturesque banks of the Narmada River, is around 80 km away from the city of Indore.

Chouhan said, “The cultural foundation on which Adi Shankaracharya ji, who propounded Advaita Vedanta by seeing the existence of only one Brahma in every living being, united India in one thread, is his wonderful gift for every age.”

He said it is a proud thing that on the soil of Madhya Pradesh, this unique personality of the spiritual world attained knowledge and filled the nation with the divine feeling of unity. “Future generations will continue to visit this unique monument and become familiar with the great contribution of Shankaracharya ji from age to age,” Chouhan said.

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh chief minister highlighted how Adi Guru Shankaracharya worked to connect the country culturally and spread the essence of the Vedas to the common people. He further mentioned, “Shankaracharya also made four monasteries in four corners of the country. This worked to keep India culturally united. Because of that India is united today.”

This statue marks the third major statue built in India by the government. Previously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Statue of Equality on the outskirts of Hyderabad to commemorate the 11th-century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya on his 1,000th birth anniversary. In 2018, PM Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia in memory of former deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Adi Shankaracharya

Adi Shankaracharya, who was born in what is now Kerala, is said to have arrived at Omkareshwar as a young monk, where he encountered his guru Govind Bhagwadpad, resided in the sacred city for four years, and received his education. In accordance with his spiritual convictions, he departed Omkareshwar at the age of 12 and embarked on a journey across the nation, disseminating the teachings of Advaita Vedanta philosophy and elucidating its principles to the people.

“In Acharya Shankar Museum, the life and philosophy of Acharya Shankar will be displayed through the most modern and innovative ways. All structures will have visible imprints of Indian culture along with traditional Indian art and architecture. The proposed Acharya Shankar International Institute of Advaita-Vedant will be the centre of learning and experience for Advaita Vedanta,” the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said earlier.

(With inputs from agencies)

