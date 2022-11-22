Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA booked for sexual assault on wife’s complaint: Police

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA booked for sexual assault on wife’s complaint: Police

india news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:17 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Umang Singhar was booked on Monday on charges of sexually assaulting, and physically and mentally harassing his wife in Dhar district, police said.

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Umang Singhar has been booked on charges of sexually assaulting, and physically and mentally harassing his wife in Dhar district.
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Umang Singhar has been booked on charges of sexually assaulting, and physically and mentally harassing his wife in Dhar district.
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Umang Singhar was booked on Monday on charges of sexually assaulting, and physically and mentally harassing his wife in Dhar district, police said. The Congress leader, however, denied the charges and accused the woman of blackmailing him.

In a First Information Report (FIR) lodged on Sunday night at Naugaon police station, the complainant alleged: “Umang Singhar entered into a physical relationship with me on the pretext of marriage, but later refused to marry me. When I confronted him, he solemnised the marriage on April 16. Soon after, he started torturing me and raped me several times. He used to assault me physically and mentally and threatened me with dire consequences. Singhar also blackmailed me by making my obscene videos.”

She added: “He beat me up on October 27 and tried to rape me too. I managed to call the Dhar police, but he asked the police to go without action, saying it was a personal matter.”

The MLA from Gandhwani in Dhar district has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 498 a (domestic violence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), said Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh. “We are investigating the matter and why police did not act on November 2 as alleged by the complainant,” he added.

Singhar said it was a conspiracy to malign his image. “The woman was blackmailing me for 10 crore and threatening to defame me. I filed a complaint but police filed a counter complaint against me,” he said.

The SP denied receiving any such application.  

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out