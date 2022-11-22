Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA booked for sexual assault on wife’s complaint: Police

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Umang Singhar was booked on Monday on charges of sexually assaulting, and physically and mentally harassing his wife in Dhar district, police said. The Congress leader, however, denied the charges and accused the woman of blackmailing him.

In a First Information Report (FIR) lodged on Sunday night at Naugaon police station, the complainant alleged: “Umang Singhar entered into a physical relationship with me on the pretext of marriage, but later refused to marry me. When I confronted him, he solemnised the marriage on April 16. Soon after, he started torturing me and raped me several times. He used to assault me physically and mentally and threatened me with dire consequences. Singhar also blackmailed me by making my obscene videos.”

She added: “He beat me up on October 27 and tried to rape me too. I managed to call the Dhar police, but he asked the police to go without action, saying it was a personal matter.”

The MLA from Gandhwani in Dhar district has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 498 a (domestic violence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), said Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh. “We are investigating the matter and why police did not act on November 2 as alleged by the complainant,” he added.

Singhar said it was a conspiracy to malign his image. “The woman was blackmailing me for ₹10 crore and threatening to defame me. I filed a complaint but police filed a counter complaint against me,” he said.

The SP denied receiving any such application.

