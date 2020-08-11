e-paper
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh: Eight IAS officers, including health principal secretary, transferred

Madhya Pradesh: Eight IAS officers, including health principal secretary, transferred

india Updated: Aug 11, 2020 10:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Bhopal: The principal secretary of the health and family welfare department in Madhya Pradesh (MP) was among the eight Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers transferred in a bureaucratic reshuffle following an order by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government.

Faiz Ahmad Kidwai, a1996-batch IAS officer, who was initially appointed as the commissioner of the directorate of health in early April and later elevated to the principal secretary of the health department in mid-May amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in the state, has been shifted to the food and civil supplies department.

Kidwai will replace Shivshekhar Shukla, a 1994-batch IAS officer, who will take charge of public relations (PR), culture, and tourism departments.

This year MP has created a national record during Shukla’s tenure because it has surpassed Punjab, as the top state in the country to procure wheat from farmers.

Rajesh Rajora, a 1990-batch IAS officer, who has been heading the labour department as an additional chief secretary (ACS), has been appointed the in-charge of home and jail departments.

Rajora will replace ACS and his batchmate SN Mishra, who has been shifted to the water resources department and along with additional responsibility for the transport department.

Manoj Govil, a 1991-batch IAS officer and principal secretary, has been transferred to finance from the commercial tax department. He has also been given the additional charge of planning, economics and statistics department.

Deepali Rastogi, a 1994-batch official, who has been heading the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) department, will replace Govil.

Vivek Kumar Porwal, a 2000-batch IAS officer, will replace Rastogi.

Porwal has been the secretary in the industrial policy and investment promotion department.

John Kingsley AR, a 2004-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the managing director (MD) of Madhya Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (MPSIDC) and the state’s Trade and Investment Facilitation Corporation Ltd (TRIFAC) following his return from a Central deputation.

He will also handle Porwal’s portfolio.

