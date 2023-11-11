Kamal Nath fires warning shots to officials: ‘No one will be spared, 6 days left’

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath issued a stern warning to the Niwari district administration during an election campaign, daring them to take action while thinking about the next five years. Addressing an election rally in Niwari, Kamal Nath said no one will be spared for their deeds, without elaborating on the allegations. Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath. (ANI Photo)

“I want to tell this to the administration of Prithvipur and Niwari, whatever you are doing, listen to it carefully, the day after tomorrow, decisions will be made by you (the people) and me. No one will be spared, six more days are left. Jo karna hai kar lein par aage paanch saal bhi kaatna hai aapko (Do whatever you want to, but you also have to spend the next five years),” he said.

This is not the first time that the Congress leader has threatened the local administration. In January, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath warned the district officials and police personnel of Niwari, saying they would be held accountable in eight months. Kamal Nath then alleged police excesses and false cases being filed by them.

The last Madhya Pradesh assembly elections in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with Kamal Nath taking charge as the chief minister. However, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020 after Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 MLAs, switched over to the BJP.

He is eying a return to the helm in Madhya Pradesh after failing to contain the collapse of his last government.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

