Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rally in Hyderabad

Assembly elections 2023 Live Updates: With less than 10 days to go until the next phase of crucial state polls, political parties are escalating their efforts to influence voters. PM Modi addressing an election rally.(ANI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using money power to bring down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh during a rally in Rajpur, Barwani. Gandhi said they are committed to waiving farm loans but claimed the BJP, along with big industrialist allies, secured power by influencing legislators with money.

Taking lead of BJP's counterattack, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took a swipe at the Congress during a press meet in Indore. Sitharaman accused the Congress government under Kamal Nath of neglecting 51 central government welfare schemes and failing to submit the list of beneficiaries for the PM KISAN Yojana, questioning their commitment to farmers.

In Telangana, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi criticised the Congress's 'minority declaration' for the Assembly polls, alleging that the proposal to conduct a caste census and link minorities with backward classes for reservations could sow discord between the two groups.