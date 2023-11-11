Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rally in Hyderabad
Assembly elections 2023 Live: Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of using money power to bring down Kamal Nath government, FM Sitharaman hits back.
Assembly elections 2023 Live Updates: With less than 10 days to go until the next phase of crucial state polls, political parties are escalating their efforts to influence voters.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using money power to bring down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh during a rally in Rajpur, Barwani. Gandhi said they are committed to waiving farm loans but claimed the BJP, along with big industrialist allies, secured power by influencing legislators with money.
Taking lead of BJP's counterattack, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took a swipe at the Congress during a press meet in Indore. Sitharaman accused the Congress government under Kamal Nath of neglecting 51 central government welfare schemes and failing to submit the list of beneficiaries for the PM KISAN Yojana, questioning their commitment to farmers.
In Telangana, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi criticised the Congress's 'minority declaration' for the Assembly polls, alleging that the proposal to conduct a caste census and link minorities with backward classes for reservations could sow discord between the two groups.
Follow all the updates here:
- Nov 11, 2023 10:34 AM IST
Assembly elections 2023 Live: IAF choppers made 404 sorties to ferry polling staff in Naxal-hit Bastar during Chhattisgarh 1st phase elections, says Official
The Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer wrote on X on Friday, “Defying all challenges, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted 404 sorties with Eight MI 17s, securely ferrying 853 polling team members to and from 43 locations, enabling a successful electoral process in a tough LWE-affected region. Salute to the India Air Force.”Nov 11, 2023 09:48 AM IST
‘Congress' anti-Hindu stance quite evident’: BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi on Acharya Pramod's remark
BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi criticised the Congress party's perceived anti-Hindu stance, highlighting Acharya Pramod's recent statement that "Congress doesn't want the support of Hindus."
Speaking to ANI, Trivedi said, "The only Hindu leader who has stood by Congress is Acharya Pramod, and if he is making such statements, then the party's anti-Hindu stance is quite evident, the hatred that the party holds against Hindus is quite clear".
Sudhanshu Trivedi cited examples from the past, exposing Congress' 'anti-Hindu stand'.
"This is not the first time, they called Hindus as terrorists during their regime, a Karnataka Congress leader termed Hindu as a bad word, and their biggest supporter arranged a conference on eradication of Sanatan Dharma", Trivedi added.Nov 11, 2023 09:41 AM IST
PM to campaign in Hyderabad today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a rally organised by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi, a prominent community organization representing Madigas, a significant segment of scheduled castes in the Telugu states. The event will take place at the Parade Ground on Saturday, marking Modi's second consecutive rally in the city since the announcement of poll notifications on November 3.
-