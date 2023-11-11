BJP's 'balaatkari bachao' jab at Ashok Gehlot over Dausa rape prompts Congress retort

Jaipur: Reacting to a minor's rape by a police official in Rajasthan's Dausa, the BJP on Saturday launched a scalding attack on the Congress, saying the Ashok Gehlot government's slogan is ‘save the rapists’. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh launched a counterattack at the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming that the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh is "number one" when it comes to atrocities against women. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Bhinmal on Thursday. (PTI)

"A shocking case of brutal rape of a 4 year old innocent has come to the fore in Rajasthan. Notably, the Rajasthan Police and administration got into 'action' to institutionally save the accused! On the one hand, PM Modi campaigns for 'Beti Bachao', on the other hand, the Gehlot Govt's slogan is 'Balaatkari Bachao' ('Save the Rapists')," BJP wrote on X.

"It’s happening in Rajasthan daily. Sexual harassment against 35,000 women took place in Rajasthan, and this environment has been created in which Rajasthan Congress MLA’s PAs and family members of MLAs and ministers are involved, what would the people see?... This is about ruining the environment...This whole responsibility falls on the CM and home minister Ashok Gehlot," BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said.

Also read: Protest erupts in Rajasthan's Dausa after cop allegedly raped 4-yr-old girl

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the government of trying to protect the official.

"Today, this shocking case has come to the fore from Dausa where a four-year-old girl has been brutally raped by a sub-inspector in the Rajasthan Police. Instead of taking quick action on the accused, the Rajasthan police and administration took action in an institutional manner to save the accused... No suspension was done immediately. What about the two other police officials who have helped this particular accused in destroying the evidence. Has the Rajasthan police and government taken action against them immediately? he alleged.

ASP Dausa, Bajrang Singh Shekhawat said a case under the POCSO and SC/ST acts had been registered against the accused.

The accused sub-inspector has been suspended from service.

Jairam Ramesh says BJP devoid of issues in Rajasthan

Reacting to the spate of attacks by the BJP, Ramesh claimed the party was devoid of any real issue in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

"Wherever atrocities against women happen, they are shameful. They have to be condemned. Madhya Pradesh is number one in cases of atrocities on women, atrocities on Dalits. The proceedings against criminals take place in Rajasthan. Action is taken against those who are criminals as soon as possible," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"BJP is issueless in Rajasthan. They have a weapon- ED and CBI, who will now take a break for Diwali and will become active again and the second weapon is the language of polarisation. PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM, Assam CM; all of them will adopt the language of polarisation because they are nervous," he added.

He said the BJP was trying to divert people's attention away from the government's developmental work.

With inputs from ANI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON