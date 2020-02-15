Madhya Pradesh EOW registers preliminary enquiry in Bundelkhand package scam

india

Updated: Feb 15, 2020

The economic offence wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh police registered a preliminary enquiry on Friday into the alleged irregularities in various works under the Bundelkhand package, officials said.

The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had in 2009 allocated Rs 7266 crore for the development of the Bundelkhand region in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh alone was given Rs 3800 crore out of the total amount, however, the money was allegedly siphoned by the corrupt government personnel.

“We registered the preliminary enquiry based on the information from our sources regarding the irregularities committed in various works under Bundelkhand package,” EOW superintendent of police, Dhananjay Shah, said.

“As of now, the inquiry has been registered in connection with the works of two departments - rural engineering service (RES) and forest. We have to see if there were irregularities committed in the works executed by these departments under the package and if other departments too were involved in irregularities,” Shah added.

Several social activists have been raising the issue of Bundelkhand package scam for years.

“It’s one of the biggest scams in India. In this Rs 3800 crore scam, massive irregularities were committed by almost every department which was assigned various works under the package,” Pawan Ghuvara, a social activist from Bundelkhand region, said.

Ghuvara alleged that the registration numbers of motorcycles, scooters, cars and jeeps were shown as those of JCB machines etc.

“The then Shivraj Singh Chouhan government suppressed the demands for an inquiry into the scam for years,” he said.

State Congress media in-charge Shobha Oza said, “Kamal Nath government is committed to exposing corruption committed in Bundelkhand package during the then BJP government and bring to book the guilty.”

The spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) state unit, Rajneesh Agrawal, hit out at the ruling Congress.

“The Congress has been levelling baseless and scandalous charges against the then BJP government for political gains. Who has stopped the government from conducting an inquiry?” Agrawal asked.

(With inputs from Anupam Pateriya in Sagar)