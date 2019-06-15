Madhya Pradesh govt in talks with foreign firm to build 300 ‘smart cowsheds’

The Madhya Pradesh government is in talks with a foreign firm to build 300 “smart gaushalas” (cowsheds) to house abandoned cattle, state Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Singh Yadav said Saturday.

He informed that the foreign firm, as per the plan, will be asked to build 60 such cowsheds every year and complete the work in a five-year period.

“We are in talks with a foreign company to build 300 smart gaushalas. We are going to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for it,” he told PTI.

Government sources said non-resident Indians are being approached to fund these 300 cowsheds which would be equipped with air-conditioners.

Yadav said the state government would set up 1,000 cowsheds of its own besides these 300.

Building cowsheds was a promise of the Congress during the 2018 Assembly polls.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 19:22 IST