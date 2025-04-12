Menu Explore
Madhya Pradesh govt announces new wildlife sanctuary named after Dr BR Ambedkar in Sagar

PTI |
Apr 12, 2025 10:31 AM IST

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Abhyran will spread across 258.64 sq km of reserved forest area of the North Sagar forest division, Tehsil Banda and Shahgarh forest

The Madhya Pradesh government has declared a 258.64 sq km area in Sagar district as a wildlife sanctuary named after Dr B R Ambedkar, an official said.

Bandhavgarh National Park: Where roaring wildlife meets whispers of nature(Unsplash/Naveen Naidu)
Bandhavgarh National Park: Where roaring wildlife meets whispers of nature(Unsplash/Naveen Naidu)

The government on Friday issued a notification about the formation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Abhyaran.

The announcement has come ahead of Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary, celebrated on April 14.

With this, the state, which is known for its tiger reserves, has 25 wildlife sanctuaries.

‘New sanctuary will bolster conservation efforts’: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in a statement, said that the formation of the new sanctuary will bolster conservation efforts and promote forests and wildlife.

He said that besides strengthening the ecosystem, the new sanctuary will boost tourism and generate employment opportunities for locals.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Abhyran will spread across 258.64 sq km of reserved forest area of the North Sagar forest division, Tehsil Banda and Shahgarh forest in Sagar district.

