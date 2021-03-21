IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh lockdown: Over 1,000 fresh cases for 2 days amid restrictions
Night curfew in Bhopal became effective from March 17. (Photo: ANI)
Night curfew in Bhopal became effective from March 17. (Photo: ANI)
india news

Madhya Pradesh lockdown: Over 1,000 fresh cases for 2 days amid restrictions

The state's shared border with Maharashtra, general violation of Covid-19 rules are being seen as factors that contributed to the steady rise of daily infections in Madhya Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:34 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh, which was badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, is again on the radar as the number of fresh infections from this state is on a steady rise. Last year, during the early outbreak of the pandemic, the state was caught in a political crisis, as the incumbent government fell making way for the BJP government, which was blamed for the mismanagement of the pandemic situation at that time.

As the overall Covid-19 situation in the country has been worsening with the infection spreading unabated, Madhya Pradesh has again emerged as a cause of concern in 2021. In the past week, the state saw the highest daily surge in the year.

Here is all you need to know about the Madhya Pradesh Covid-19 situation

> On Saturday, the states added 1,308 fresh infections, which was the second consecutive day that the daily infection tally breached the 1,000-mark. On march 19, 1,140 cases were recorded.

Rise of cases in Madhya Pradesh starting from February 21. (Photo: Health ministry)
Rise of cases in Madhya Pradesh starting from February 21. (Photo: Health ministry)


> In the last week of February, the state was adding around 200-300 infections daily. Starting from March, there was a steep rise in the cases and in this week, the state reported the maximum rise this year, according to Union health ministry data.

Sunday lockdown returns in 3 districts of MP after 7 months amid Covid-19 surge

> The number of recoveries, on the other hand, is not increasing. The state has been reporting around 500 daily recoveries. With the daily infections now rising, the gap between daily cases and daily recoveries is wide.

> The state's shared border with Maharashtra is being seen as a contributing factor to the rise, though district authorities restricted the movement of people in the bordering districts when cases were rising in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region in February.

> The outbreak of cases in Madhya Pradesh is concentrated in some cities including Bhopal and Indore. There are some districts that are not reporting any new infection.

> Bhopal and Indore were brought under night curfew from March 17. Sunday lockdowns have been imposed in these two cities and Jabalpur.

> Markets in eight cities namely Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Betul, Khargone are being shut at 10 pm, from March 17. This will be effective until further orders.

> Barwani district administration has imposed section 144 in the district.

> The state government has made seven-day home quarantine mandatory for people coming from Maharashtra.

> The movement of passengers buses between Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh has been banned from March 20.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 madhya pradesh
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
New Delhi, Feb 22 (ANI): Chief Justice of India SA Bobde addresses at International Judicial Conference, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
New Delhi, Feb 22 (ANI): Chief Justice of India SA Bobde addresses at International Judicial Conference, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
india news

Government seeks justice Bobde’s recommendation on next CJI

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:43 AM IST
Justice NV Ramana is the next in line to become the CJI. On appointment, he has a long tenure as CJI for over 16 months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI Photo)
File photo: Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: BJP to unveil manifesto for West Bengal polls today

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Night curfew in Bhopal became effective from March 17. (Photo: ANI)
Night curfew in Bhopal became effective from March 17. (Photo: ANI)
india news

Madhya Pradesh lockdown: Over 1,000 fresh cases for 2 days amid restrictions

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:34 AM IST
The state's shared border with Maharashtra, general violation of Covid-19 rules are being seen as factors that contributed to the steady rise of daily infections in Madhya Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: TMC leader Saugata Roy speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (LSTV Grab via PTI) (PTI7_31_2018_000148A) (PTI)
New Delhi: TMC leader Saugata Roy speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (LSTV Grab via PTI) (PTI7_31_2018_000148A) (PTI)
india news

‘ECI targeting us’: TMC slams order to remove politicians heading civic bodies

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:24 AM IST
The terms of the elected civic boards ended last year but fresh elections were not held because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The state government appointed the elected heads of the civic boards as administrators till fresh polls are held.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Railways(HT File)
Indian Railways(HT File)
india news

Railways to run Holi special trains. Check full list here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:09 AM IST
  • Passengers will have to follow all the Covid-19 related protocols and guidelines while travelling on the Holi special trains. Here is the full list of Holi special trains 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait addresses a rally in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Saturday.(ANI photo)
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait addresses a rally in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Saturday.(ANI photo)
india news

Turn Bengaluru into Delhi, gherao city from all sides, Tikait tells farmers

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:52 AM IST
He also said that the farmers needed to raise their voices against the privatisation of the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic takes swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 test amid surge in coronavirus cases, at Kopar Khairane Railway Station, in Navi Mumbai, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI)
A medic takes swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 test amid surge in coronavirus cases, at Kopar Khairane Railway Station, in Navi Mumbai, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Covid-19 LIVE updates: India records sharp rise in cases, Maharashtra worst-hit

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:52 AM IST
So far, 1,59,558 deaths have been reported in the country, including 53,208 from Maharashtra, 12,582 from Tamil Nadu, 12,425 from Karnataka, 10,953 from Delhi, 10,301 from West Bengal, 8,757 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,187 from Andhra Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Despite the steady rise in the number of fresh infections in Mumbai, people crowded Dadar vegetable market on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)
Despite the steady rise in the number of fresh infections in Mumbai, people crowded Dadar vegetable market on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)
india news

Mumbai Covid-19: No need to wait for vaccination's scheduled date, rules BMC

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:11 AM IST
The civic body will bear the cost of the random rapid antigen tests to be started in the city, except those being conducted at malls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh newly-elected General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh newly-elected General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale
india news

'No reason to link everything to RSS': Hosabale on Rawat's 'ripped jeans' remark

Posted by Prashasti Singh | ANI, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:20 AM IST
The newly appointed Uttarakhand chief minister recently stirred a row by saying that women wearing ripped jeans send a wrong message to society and children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saptagiri Ulaka from Odisha’s Koraput, V Vaithilingam of Puducherry and Kasargod’s Rajmohan Unnithan have written to the Speaker against the Eleventh report of the House panel on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution.(HT Archive)
Saptagiri Ulaka from Odisha’s Koraput, V Vaithilingam of Puducherry and Kasargod’s Rajmohan Unnithan have written to the Speaker against the Eleventh report of the House panel on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution.(HT Archive)
india news

Cong MPs ‘dissociate’ from Parl panel report

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:45 AM IST
  • The three MPs, members of the House panel on food, consumer affairs and public distribution, also alleged that the report was approved in the panel chairman’s absence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulates Vani Devion winning MLC election. (PTI)
File photo: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulates Vani Devion winning MLC election. (PTI)
india news

EX-PM PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter elected in Telangana MLC elections

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:38 AM IST
Vani Devi, who contested the election on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi ticket, defeated her nearest rival N Ramachander Rao of Bharatiya Janata Party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Pune (CFSL) team with NIA forensic experts took suspended Mumbai API Sachin Vaze on Friday night to the crime scene where the explosive-laden Scorpio was found outside Antilla on February 25, to recreate the crime scene(Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Pune (CFSL) team with NIA forensic experts took suspended Mumbai API Sachin Vaze on Friday night to the crime scene where the explosive-laden Scorpio was found outside Antilla on February 25, to recreate the crime scene(Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
india news

Centre hands Hiran murder case to NIA

By Neeraj Chauhan, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:50 AM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday suo motu handed over the probe into Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran’s death to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has been probing the SUV laden with explosives found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence last month
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lloyd Austin, US secretary of defence, right, is received by Rajnath Singh, defence minister, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, India(Bloomberg)
Lloyd Austin, US secretary of defence, right, is received by Rajnath Singh, defence minister, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, India(Bloomberg)
india news

Held discussions on human rights in a meaningful way, says Austin

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:53 AM IST
Austin, the first African-American to hold the post of defense secretary, made the remarks while responding to a question at a media briefing on whether he had raised the human rights of India’s minorities during his interactions with Indian interlocutors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pratap Bhanu Mehta (extreme right) and Arvind Subramanian (extreme left) resigned from Ashoka University recently.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindiustan Times File Photo)
Pratap Bhanu Mehta (extreme right) and Arvind Subramanian (extreme left) resigned from Ashoka University recently.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindiustan Times File Photo)
india news

Ashoka students seek return of professors

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Academics write open letter, term Mehta’s exit ‘dangerous attack on academic freedom’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh newly-elected General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale addresses a press conference during the 'Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha-21' in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh newly-elected General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale addresses a press conference during the 'Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha-21' in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)
india news

A skilled planner, Hosabale rises through Sangh ranks

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:34 AM IST
In the Sangh, the general secretary is the deputy to the chief or the sarsanghchalak but is largely seen as a key figure in decision making and everyday running of the organisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP