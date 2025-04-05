Menu Explore
Madhya Pradesh: Minor gang-raped in Sidhi district; five arrested

PTI |
Apr 05, 2025 06:18 PM IST

Police have arrested five persons in connection with the alleged gang rape of a minor and filming of the sexual assault in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, an official said on Saturday.

Four of the accused forced themselves on the girl, the fifth person was present at the scene during the crime, police said.(File image)
While four of the accused forced themselves on the girl, the fifth person was present at the scene during the crime, police said.

The minor was targeted in July last year, and the survivor and her mother approached the Sihawal police post under Amiliya police station on Thursday, the official said.

Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma said that the mother had asked two of her acquaintances to drop the girl off at her home on a motorcycle.

However, they took the minor to a house located in village Bamuri, where four men allegedly raped her. Another person was present there, said the official, citing the FIR.

FIR registered under POCSO

Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and launched a probe, he said.

Three of the accused were arrested from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka respectively, he said.

Asked about the allegation of shooting the gang rape, the official said that the mobile phones of the accused have been seized and this aspect will also be investigated.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Madhya Pradesh: Minor gang-raped in Sidhi district; five arrested
