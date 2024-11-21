Madhya Pradesh reports highest number of farm fires among paddy-growing states

Madhya Pradesh reported the highest number of farm fires— 12,955—among paddy-growing states between September 15 and November 19 followed by Punjab (9,925), Uttar Pradesh (3,308), Rajasthan (2,269 ) and Haryana (1,153), according to Indian Council of Agricultural Research. The fires in Madhya Pradesh were about 3,000 more than those during the same period last year with officials blaming a shift to paddy from mustard and soybean cultivation for the spike and lack of awareness about alternative stubble disposal methods. Officials blamed a shift to paddy from mustard and soybean cultivation for the spike in farm fires in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI/Representative)

The deterioration of the air quality to the higher end of the “severe” category in the National Capital Region (NCR) this week turned the spotlight back on farm fires. Delhi recorded the joint-second highest ever Air Quality Index (AQI) of 494 on Monday. Its hourly average concentration of PM2.5 (a microscopic pollutant with a diameter between 1 and 2.5 micron) on Monday touched a peak of 820 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3). It was around 14 times the national 24-hour standard of 60µg/m3 and 164 times the World Health Organization’s daily limit.

Smoke from farm fires in Punjab, which remained locked in place by slow winds and plunging temperatures, worsened the air quality, prompting measures such as work-from-home orders. The region’s baseline pollution was already high and stubble burning exacerbated the situation. The deterioration was mainly due to stubble emissions from Punjab and Haryana.

A Madhya Pradesh agriculture department official attributed an increase in paddy sowing area to 36 lakh hectares in 2024 from 33.11 lakh hectares in 2023 to the rise in farm fires. The area has increased by about 53% from 2018-19 to 2024-25.

The officials said farmers were cultivating paddy in place of mustard and soybean. “In 2023, the production of paddy was 1378.25 LMT. This was expected to increase by at least 20% this year.” The official said the farmers in Madhya Pradesh were unaware of alternative disposal techniques for paddy stubble. “There are not enough machines to convert stubble into fodder.”

Sheopur (2,461) has reported the highest number of farm fires followed by Narmadapuram (1,507) and Jabalpur (1,253).

Sheopur district collector Kishor Kumar Kanyal said they were busy with the by-election and could not act. “...we have had a meeting with farmers and formed a village panchayat level team to check the burning and create awareness.”

He called stubble burning a new phenomenon and said they were following the central government guidelines. “Symbolically, we fined 20 farmers of ₹2,500 to ₹15,000. We motivated them to purchase machines for making fodder from stubble at a subsidised rate.”

Chief secretary Anurag Jain separately chaired a meeting in Bhopal on Wednesday over the farm fires. The meeting was held a day after Madhya Pradesh reported the highest number of farm fires (664), followed by Uttar Pradesh (368), Punjab (270), Rajasthan (57) and Haryana (35).

State environment secretary Navneet Mohan Kothari referred to the Bhopal meeting and said discussions were held on a campaign to create awareness. “If required, we will penalise farmers for burning stubble.”