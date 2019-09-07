Madhya Pradesh to launch website, app for adopting stray cows

india

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 19:28 IST

The Madhya Pradesh government will introduce a mobile app and a website for people who want to adopt stray cows. The website will also let people donate money for the welfare of these stray cows.

People can adopt a cow for lifetime by paying Rs 3 lakh. Other people interested to take care of cows can subscribe to different fortnightly to yearly plans. One of the officials explained that if a person wants to offer green grass to cows for 15 days, a person has to pay Rs 1500 and Rs 21,000 for a year.

The Madhya Pradesh animal husbandry department made the announcements to ease cash crunch and for generating funds for 1000 cow shelters. The app and website will get ready by the end of this month.The Congress-led state government is going to start 1000 cow shelters in the state in different phases to accommodate seven lakh non-milching abandoned cows.

Minister of animal husbandry Lakhan Singh Yadav said, “There are so many people in the state, who worship cows and want welfare of the cows so to give a platform to these people, we are going to introduce hi-tech solutions. The animal husbandry department has a limited budget and this initiative will reduce the problem of fund crunch.”.

“A mobile application is being developed through which people, who are interested in serving the cows but don’t have time, can offer green grass as fodder, plastic sheds to save from extreme weather, medicines, desert coolers and other things to cows. The app will have different options for the people. They can choose any option according to their budget. The people can also give donation through the app,” said an officer of the department.

The mobile app can then be used to sell the byproducts like cow dung cake and cow urine.

The government is also going to introduce smart cow shelters with the help of corporate houses.

People who have adopted cows will also get a chance to feature alongside their adopted cow on the department website which will post pictures of the cow and its owner.

