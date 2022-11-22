‘Madras Eye’ infections on the rise in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu health department has warned people of increasing cases of conjunctivitis, a highly contagious eye infection commonly known as ‘Madras Eye’, as 4,000-4,500 cases are being reported everyday across the state. The state’s health minister M Subramanian has urged people to isolate themselves if they are infected.

“Since the start of the northeast monsoon, nearly 1.5 lakh people have been treated for conjunctivitis in Tamil Nadu,” the minister said on Monday, adding that at least 80-100 people are diagnosed with conjunctivitis everyday in the state Capital Chennai’s 10 government ophthalmic centres. The case load is higher in districts such as Salem and Dharmapuri.

The north east monsoon is presently active in Tamil Nadu with temperatures dipping to 22 degree Celsius in Chennai.

“This year the prolonged rainfall in the city has further increased the case load. Nearly 90% of all conjunctivitis is caused by adenovirus. The affected eye is red, itchy, irritated and gritty, and produces a watery discharge similar to tears. In some people, it quickly spreads to the second eye. It is rising rapidly especially among children,” said Dr Srinivasan G Rao, senior ophthalmologist and regional head, Clinical Services of the Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital in Chennai.

Dr Rao said that he sees at least 500 patients every day with conjunctivitis. “Every year, cases of conjunctivitis show a mild surge as the monsoon season comes to a close,” he said.

Conjunctivitis or Madras Eye is often caused by a bacterial or viral infection and spreads rapidly among people. Conjunctivitis spreads through secretions from the eye. “If a person touches his/her eye, they can pass on the infective virus or bacteria to another person or object that comes in contact with the secretion,” he added.