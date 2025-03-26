Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Madras HC bench recuses from hearing TASMAC plea against ED

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Mar 26, 2025 07:56 AM IST

The development comes days after the Tamil Nadu government and TASMAC moved court challenging ED’s raids at the latter’s headquarters in Chennai between March 6 and 8

A division bench of the Madras high court on Tuesday recused from hearing petitions filed by the Tamil Nadu government and the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) against raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at TASMAC’s headquarters earlier this month.

On March 20 when the petitions were heard, the high court bench had orally directed ED to not take any coercive action against TASMAC until the next hearing. (ANI)
On March 20 when the petitions were heard, the high court bench had orally directed ED to not take any coercive action against TASMAC until the next hearing. (ANI)

“We are recusing ourselves,” the bench of justices MS Ramesh and N Senthilkumar was quoted as saying by LiveLaw. “We’re not taking it up. We have some reasons. We wanted it to be posted tomorrow, but we had already signed the order for posting. But, we found that we cannot take this matter.”

The bench directed the court registry to list the case before an alternate bench. The case is likely to be listed before the division bench of justices SM  Subramaniam and K Rajasekar on Wednesday.

The development comes days after the Tamil Nadu government and TASMAC moved court challenging ED’s raids at the latter’s headquarters in Chennai between March 6 and 8. Following the raids, the ED, on March 13, had alleged irregularities to the tune of 1,000 at the state-run liquor retailer.

Both the state and TASMAC sought the court’s directions to declare the searches illegal. The petitioners claimed the raids, held without the state’s consent, was violative of federalism. TASMAC also sought a direction against ED to not harass its staff under the guise of a probe.

On March 20 when the petitions were heard, the high court bench had orally directed ED to not take any coercive action against TASMAC until the next hearing.

Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On