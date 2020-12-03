e-paper
Magistrate court records Javed Akhtar's statement against Kangana Ranaut

Magistrate court records Javed Akhtar’s statement against Kangana Ranaut

Javed Akhtar’s statement was recorded by the magistrate under the process of verification of the complaint that he had lodged for defamation.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 16:26 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Javed Akhtar had approached the court in November.
Javed Akhtar had approached the court in November.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

The Metropolitan Magistrate court, Andheri on Thursday recorded the statement of lyricist Javed Akhtar in connection with his the complaint of defamation against actor Kanaga Ranaut for her comments on him during an interview.

His statement was recorded by the magistrate under the process of verification of the complaint. The writer and poet had approached the court last month.

After the verification the court would now hear his lawyer Niranjan Mundargi over admission of the complaint. If admitted the court would take cognizance of the complaint and issue notice to Kangana.

Akhtar has through his lawyer filed a private complaint on November 2 against the actor under section 499 (Defamation) and section 500 (punishment for defamation) of Indian Penal Code.

Akhtar has claimed that he has been in the industry for more than 25 years and Ranaut has defamed him during a television interview claiming that he had threatened her to withdraw case against Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

He contended that Ranaut has called him part of ‘suicide gang’ and claimed that he had threatened her saying if she didn’t back out she will have no option but to die by suicide.

Akhtar said because of such comments he received many calls and messages criticising him and was trolled on social media. He claimed that such comments caused much damage to his reputation.

