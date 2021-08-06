Magnitude 3.2 earthquake rocks Morigaon in Assam

An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck Morigaon in Assam at 12:46pm on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The agency, monitoring seismic activity, said that the epicentre of the earthquake lay at a depth of 10km from Morigaon.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2, occurred on 06-08-2021, 12:46:48 IST, Lat: 26.44 & Long: 92.42, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Morigaon, Assam, India," tweeted the National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 06-08-2021, 12:46:48 IST, Lat: 26.44 & Long: 92.42, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Morigaon, Assam, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5x2eQXf6cq pic.twitter.com/lUeIWGmJZ7 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 6, 2021

No reports of damages or casualties in the incident have yet been received. The exact extent of damages in the Assam earthquake is not clear, either.

Assam has witnessed frequent earthquakes over the recent months. The most recent quake, measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale, struck Goalpara last month. The epicenter of the quake was located 71km north of Tura in Meghalaya.

The NCS categorises the area as seismically 'very active', associated with Hazard zone V with collisional tectonics where the Indian plate subducts beneath the Eurasian Plate.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha last month, Union minister of Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh said that 59 per cent of the total land territory in India is prone to earthquakes of various intensities. However, only 11 per cent of the country has been categorised as zone V, technically the most seismically active regions.

Around 18 per cent of India is categorised as zone IV, 30 per cent in zone III and the rest of the territory has been categorised under zone I, based on the seismic activity.

As many as 965 earthquakes of magnitude 3 and above were recorded in 2020, the central government had said earlier this year. Several cities in Assam fall under the seismically active zone V, including Guwahati and Tezpur, according to the written reply posted by the Union minister at the Lok Sabha.