Magnitude 3.2 tremor felt in Gujarat's Kutch district, no casualties reported
A tremor of 3.2 magnitude was experienced in Gujarat's Kutch district on Monday morning, officials said.
There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, district administration officials said.
The tremor was recorded at 7.42 AM with its epicentre 13 km east-north-east of Dudhai in Kutch district, as per the website of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).
It was recorded at a depth of 18.6 km, the ISR said.
Kutch is located in a very high-risk seismic zone, according to the state disaster management authorities.
The district witnessed a devastating earthquake in January 2001.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is Haryana’s new reservation law constitutionally tenable?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women protesters join ongoing stir demanding repeal of 'black laws'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
International Women's Day: Punjab lines up 8 schemes aimed at female empowerment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magnitude 3.2 tremor felt in Gujarat's Kutch district, no casualties reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Covid-19 vaccine drive jumps four-fold as PM Modi is inoculated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Navy Ships to visit Bangladesh on 50th anniversary of 1971 Liberation war
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's Covid-19 tally rises after 18,599 fresh cases recorded in last 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On International Women’s Day, PM Modi salutes ‘indomitable Nari Shakti’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Healthcare to generate jobs, govt to focus on skilling for employment abroad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear Kerala's plea against leasing of Trivandrum airport to Adani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM-led panel to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence to meet today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11am after uproar over fuel price
Panel to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence to hold 1st meeting today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light rain, thunderstorms likely over parts of NW India till Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra’s Aurangabad in ‘partial lockdown’. Here’s a look at all curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox