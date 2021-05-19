Maha continues to register dip in daily Covid cases; state tally at 5,433,506

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 28,438 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 5,433,506. The daily positivity rate in the state is on a constant decline since May 8, showing a drop in viral activity, barring a few districts.

Mumbai reported under 1,000 cases after 77 days with 961 fresh cases on Tuesday. The city’s low numbers are due to a drop in testing on Monday because to Cyclone Tauktae that brushed past the city on Monday. The city’s death toll rose by 44, taking it to 14,316, while its active case load came down to 31,790.

The state’s active caseload reduced to 419,727, while the death toll rose to 83,777 with 679 fatalities on Tuesday. With the data reconciliation, 612 deaths have been added to the cumulative death tally, the state health department said.

A chunk of the fatalities reported on Tuesday came from Kolhapur which reported 130 deaths (115 in rural Kolhapur, 15 in Kolhapur city), in the past 24 hours. Vasai-Virar, on the outskirts of Mumbai, reported 58 deaths. Satara reported 34 deaths, while Beed saw 27 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the state tested 250,310 samples and had a positivity rate of 11.36%. Since May 8, the daily positivity rate in the state has seen a consistent drop from 22.56% to 11.35% on May 17. On Tuesday, the state saw a marginal increase. In the first week of May, the daily positivity rate swung between 22.97% (May 3) and 20.64% (May 5).

The overall positivity rate in the state stood at 17.2%, which means that for every 100 samples tested, the state records 17 positive cases. The overall positivity rate in the state too has shown a decline since April when it was 27.5% on April 6.