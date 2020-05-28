Maha governor announces austerity measures to bring down Raj Bhavan expenses

india

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday announced austerity measures to cut down Raj Bhavan’s expenses by up to 15% this financial year to tide over the acute economic crisis because of the prevailing lockdown restrictions, which were imposed from end-March to contain the spread of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The Governor has ordered that Raj Bhavan authorities would not undertake any new capital works.

“There won’t be any new major construction or repair works at Raj Bhavan. Ongoing works will only be continued and completed,” said a statement issued by Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The Independence Day reception, to be held every year on August 15 at Raj Bhavan in Pune, stands cancelled. The Governor has deferred any new recruitment at Raj Bhavan. He has also put off the purchase of a new car.

The practice of offering gifts or mementos to visiting dignitaries has been discontinued. Besides the practice of welcoming dignitaries with bouquets has been stopped and guest house rooms in Raj Bhavan would not be decorated with vases and flowerpots, the order said.

The Governor has directed the authorities to conduct meetings and interactions with vice-chancellors of all the universities in Maharashtra through the video-conference facility to save the expenditures incurred on travel.

The austerity measures are expected to save up to 15% of the Raj Bhavan’s budget for the current financial year.

The growing financial crisis has led the state government to declare a 67% cut in its spending on developmental works this fiscal.

Maharashtra is staring at an estimated revenue loss of over Rs 40,000 crore in March and April due to the pandemic.