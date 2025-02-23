Maha Kumbh: Huge crowd, massive traffic jams in Prayagraj. See videos

As the Maha Kumbh Mela nears its end on February 26, large crowds of devotees have thronged to the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to take the holy dip, causing heavy traffic in the city. An aerial view vehicles stuck in a traffic jam due to a massive influx of pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh Mela(PTI)

On February 22, the number of devotees crossed 60 crore, with several more people participating in the days leading up to Maha Shivratri, a sacred festival in honour of the Hindu deity Shiva.

Over 1 crore people continue to arrive daily in Prayagraj for the Mela, which began on January 13, 2025, causing congestion on the roads of Prayagraj.

Visuals from the city show long queues of four-wheelers from various states at entry points, with police attempting to manage the crowd and direct vehicles to designated parking areas.

Shuttle buses travelling to the Mahakumbh area were packed to the brim with pilgrims, forcing several devotees to walk 10-15 kilometres to reach the Mahakumbh grounds, as per an HT correspondent.

Kumbh's Deputy Inspector General Vaibhav Krishna, told PTI that the police had deployed additional forces for crowd control.

The police has also increased alertness around railway stations in anticipation of larger crowds in the last few days of the festival as close to 13,667 trains have been operated for the event since January 13.

DSP Yashwant Singh told ANI that barricades and holding areas had been created at the Ayodhya Dham railway station to ensure that a platform's passengers did not exceed it's capacity, in light of the tragic stampede incident at New Delhi Railway Station.

Several devotees have taken the journey to Ayodhya to visit the Ram Mandir after taking a holy bath at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, as the two cities are only 160 kilometres apart. Security arrangements have also been beefed up in Ayodhya as a result of the religious gathering.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI and HT correspondent Kenneth John)