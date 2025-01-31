Maha Kumbh: UP Police refutes claims on Vasant Panchami vehicle restrictions

DM Prayagraj, Ravindra Kumar Mandar, clarified on Friday that there will be no restrictions on vehicle entry in Prayagraj on January 31, February 1, and February 4. Maha Kumbh 2025: Vehicle restrictions will apply on February 2 and 3(PTI)

He specified that the divergence scheme will only be implemented on February 2 and 3. He also refuted the viral claims stating that vehicle entry would be restricted until February 4.

Also Read: ‘VIP culture main problem’: AAP on stampede at Mahakumbh

“A news is viral on social media that the entry of vehicles in Prayagraj will be restricted till February 4. This news is completely baseless. The divergent scheme was implemented only for the peak day of Mauni Amavasya. Now, almost all the devotees are returning and the scheme of divergence is being removed by the police. We have instructed the police to remove the barricades,” he said.

On January 31, February 1 and 4, there will be no restriction on any vehicle. Only on February 2 and 3, on the snan of Vasant Panchami, the scheme of divergence will be implemented. There is a very different process of entry of vehicles into the Mela Kshetra, Mela officials and DIG will inform everyone about it. There is no restriction on the vehicles in the Commissionerate area..," he added.

Also Read: Mahakumbh 2025 stampede: 30 killed, 60 injured in pre-dawn chaos in Prayagraj | What we know so far

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Yogi Government announced that VIP movement was restricted on major bathing days. All VIPs and VVIPs delegations planning to visit Prayagraj during Vasant Panchami, Magh Purnima and Mahashivratri -- as well as a day before and after these festivals would not receive special privileges, a press release by the UP government stated on Thursday.

Also Read: Maha Kumbh stampede: ‘We fell on ground, people trampled over us for 40 minutes’: Man whose grandma died recounts horror

The three-member judicial commission formed to investigate the tragic stampede during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh on Mauni Amavasya, which resulted in the deaths of 30 people, has officially commenced its work, according to a release.

The commission members arrived at their office in Janpath, Lucknow, on Thursday, and immediately took charge of the investigation.

Commission Chairman Justice (Retd.) Harsh Kumar said, "Since the investigation is a priority, we have taken charge within hours of the announcement."

He added, "Although we have a month to complete the probe, we will make every effort to conclude it as quickly as possible." Justice Kumar also confirmed that the commission would soon visit Prayagraj to assess the situation firsthand.

Meanwhile, in Prayagaraj, UP DGP Prashant Kumar, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and other officials conducted an on-site inspection.