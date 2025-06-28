Mahaa News office attacked in Hyderabad; Congress MLC blames BRS leaders
Jun 28, 2025 08:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mahaa News office was attacked, damaging vehicles and property. Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is set to visit the channel's office.
Unidentified individuals attacked the office of Telugu news channel Mahaa News on Saturday afternoon, according to police reports.
The assailants vandalized vehicles and caused damage to the channel's premises in Jubilee Hills. Authorities stated that the identities of the attackers remain unknown.
In a statement released by the Congress party, ruling Congress MLC Venkat Balmoor condemned the incident, alleging that BRS leaders were behind the attack.
Congress sources also mentioned that Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is expected to visit the Mahaa News office.
