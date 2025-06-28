Search
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mahaa News office attacked in Hyderabad; Congress MLC blames BRS leaders

ByHT News Desk
Jun 28, 2025 08:42 PM IST

Hyderabad: Mahaa News office was attacked, damaging vehicles and property. Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is set to visit the channel's office.

Unidentified individuals attacked the office of Telugu news channel Mahaa News on Saturday afternoon, according to police reports.

Ruling Congress MLC Venkat Balmoor condemned the attack on Mahaa News office "by BRS leaders", said a Congress release.(X/ @VenkatBalmoor)
Ruling Congress MLC Venkat Balmoor condemned the attack on Mahaa News office "by BRS leaders", said a Congress release.(X/ @VenkatBalmoor)

The assailants vandalized vehicles and caused damage to the channel's premises in Jubilee Hills. Authorities stated that the identities of the attackers remain unknown.

In a statement released by the Congress party, ruling Congress MLC Venkat Balmoor condemned the incident, alleging that BRS leaders were behind the attack.

Congress sources also mentioned that Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is expected to visit the Mahaa News office.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Mahaa News office attacked in Hyderabad; Congress MLC blames BRS leaders
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On