Mahaa News office attacked in Hyderabad; Congress MLC blames BRS leaders

Unidentified individuals attacked the office of Telugu news channel Mahaa News on Saturday afternoon, according to police reports. Ruling Congress MLC Venkat Balmoor condemned the attack on Mahaa News office "by BRS leaders", said a Congress release.(X/ @VenkatBalmoor)

The assailants vandalized vehicles and caused damage to the channel's premises in Jubilee Hills. Authorities stated that the identities of the attackers remain unknown.

In a statement released by the Congress party, ruling Congress MLC Venkat Balmoor condemned the incident, alleging that BRS leaders were behind the attack.

Congress sources also mentioned that Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is expected to visit the Mahaa News office.