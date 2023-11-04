'Mahadev not spared': PM Modi in Chhattisgarh; Baghel's counter on betting app

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel accused by the ED of receiving ₹508 crore from Mahadev Online Book app asked on Saturday why the Central government had not closed the app and why the Dubai-based directors of the company were not arrested. The statement came as PM Modi in a rally on Saturday referred to the scam without naming Bhupesh Baghel. “They have not even spared Mahadev's name. Two days before, a huge cash was found in Raipur after raids. People are saying this money is the proceeds of betting. It came on media that the link of this money reaches to … you know who. Congress and its CM must tell the people what their connection with Dubai is. There must be something. Why has the chief minister become rattled after the recovery of the money," PM Modi said. PM Modi on Saturday referred to the Mahadev betting app row in Chhattisgarh at an election rally.

Ahead of the election in Chhattisgarh, the ED made a massive claim against the chief minister accusing him of using Hawala fund in the coming election. The chief minister and the Congress refuted the allegations and said this is BJP's conspiracy.

"These people can't fight directly. They fight elections through ED, CBI. For example, two election manifestos were released yesterday in the state -- one in Hindi on the BJP letterhead, the other in English on ED letterhead. I want to ask PM Modi what is your connection with the Dubai people," Baghel said referring to the Dubai-based app.

"Why was the app Mahadev not shut down? This is the job of the central government. Has there been any deal with them? ED is citing a mail. Anyone can write anyone's name in the mail and there are so many Baghels. You did not even probe before levelling these allegations," the chief minister said. "ED and IT are roaming here; how did the money reach the hotel? This means it's your worthlessness..." Bhupesh Baghel said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail