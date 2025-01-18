Mahakumbh: Wife of Steve Jobs 'wants to join Sanatan Dharma', says Niranjani Akhara seer

Late Apple founder Steve Jobs's wife Laurene, who is in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh 2025, “wants to join Sanatan Dharma and learn the tradition”, said her guru and spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri, head seer of Panchayati Akhada Shri Niranjani, on Friday. Philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, receives spiritual initiation from her guru Niranjani Peethadheeshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri, at the Mahakumbh, in Prayagraj. (PTI)

Laurene Powelle Jobs, said to be deeply influenced by Hindu teachings, was given the Hindu name ‘Kamala’ by the Akhara a year ago, Swami Kailashanand Giri told news agency AN, adding that 50 personnel staffers came with her in two aircraft to India. Follow Mahakumbh 2025 live updates

"We initiated her on 14th January, on Makar Sankranti, at 10:10 pm. One year ago, on February 18, she was given the name Kamala and assigned a 'Gotra'... She had reached the pinnacle of materialism. Now she wants to join Sanatan Dharma and wants to learn her tradition by joining her Guru. She is composed, simple, and is not arrogant. She stayed in the 'Shivir' for 4 days like a common devotee... About 50 personal staffers and staff came with her in two big planes... She is a pure vegetarian; she does not eat garlic or onion..." the news agency quoted Swami Kailashanand Giri.

With the commencement of the Mahakumbh 2025 on January 13, crores of devotees from across India and around the world have already flocked to the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, in Prayagraj. The most rush of devotees was seen on the first Amrit Snan (sacred dip) on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday, January 14.

Devotees from various parts of the world are visiting the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, which will conclude on February 26.

Laurene Powell Jobs faces health issue at Kumbh

Overwhelmed by the huge crowds at the Mahakumbh, Laurene Powell Jobs, fell ill on Monday, January 13. Her enthusiasm to learn about Sanatan Dharma remains strong, a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government on January 14 had said.

"Laurene was briefly unwell on Monday but is feeling better after 'Ganga Snan' and rest. Her enthusiasm to delve deeper into Sanatan Dharma remains strong," the government statement quoted Swami Kailashanand as saying.