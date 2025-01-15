Menu Explore
Steve Jobs letter on India trip for Mahakumbh auctioned for 4.32 crore: Reports

ByHT News Desk
Jan 15, 2025 03:58 PM IST

A handwritten letter penned by Steve Jobs in 1974 has surfaced on social media.

Late Apple founder Steve Jobs's wife Laurene Powell Jobs is in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025. Ami her visit to Prayagraj, a handwritten letter penned by her late husband Steve Jobs in 1974 has surfaced on social media.

Steve Jobs
Steve Jobs

The letter has reportedly been auctioned by Bonhams for $500,312 (nearly 4.32 crore) and reveals another side of the tech icon, as reported by NDTV.

Addressed to childhood mate Tim Brown just prior to Jobs' 19th birthday, the letter reveals deep spiritual searching within him, as per reports.

'I wish to go to India..'

In a rather emotional note, Jobs lays bare several emotional moments. He penned:

"Tim,

I have read your letter many times

I do not know what to say.

Many mornings have come and gone people have came and went

I have loved and I have cried many times.

Somehow, though, beneath it all it doesn't change - do you understand?

I am now living on a farm in the mountains between Los Gatos and Santa Cruz. I wish to go to India for the Kumba Mela, which starts in April. I will be leaving sometime in March, not really certain yet. If you desire, and I am still here when you arive, we can come up here in the mountains together and you can tell me your thoughts and feelings, which I did not fully understand from your letter. There is a fire in the other room and I am getting cold here. I will end by saying I do not even know where to begin."

He concluded his letter by saying, "Shanti, Steve Jobs."

Laurene met Steve in 1989

Laurene holds degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and Stanford Graduate School of Business, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Laurene spent three years working at Goldman Sachs after completing her education.

She first met Steve Jobs in 1989 while pursuing an MBA at Stanford, where the co-founder of Apple was giving a guest lecture. Two years later, they were married and gave birth to three kids.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
