Senior IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi killed in road accident in Karnataka

Senior IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi and two of his relatives were killed in a road accident in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district on Monday. Senior IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi.(X/AmbarayaAshtagi)

According to PTI, Mahantesh Bilagi was going to attend his relative’s wedding when the accident occurred near Gounahalli in the district. The relatives travelling with him have been identified as Shankar Bilagi and Eranna Bilagi.

Mahantesh Bilagi suffered severe injuries in the crash and was rushed to a private hospital in Kalaburagi, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, according to NDTV.

Mahantesh Bilagi was the managing director (MD) of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited. Prior to this, he was the MD of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said Bilagi’s passing has caused him immense grief.

“He had rendered honest service as the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayats in several districts and as a District Collector. Mahantesh had left his mark of efficiency everywhere he carried out his duties,” the CM said.

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar also described Mahantesh as an "efficient officer, who was renowned for his public service initiatives." He called Bilagi's death an "irreplaceable loss to society."