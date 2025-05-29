Maharana Pratap Jayanti: Are banks open or closed today?

Banks in Shimla will remain closed today on the account of Maharana Pratap Jayanti. Customers and people wondering to visit banks today can look on the official RBI website to check the bank holidays. According to the website, May 29 is a holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act. According to the RBI website, May 29 is a bank holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act.(Bloomberg/Representational Image)

What is Maharana Pratap Jayanti

This day commemorates the birth of Maharana Pratap, a Mewar Rajput King. Known for his courage against the Mughal Empire, he is best known for the Battle of Haldighati and the Battle of Dewair. On this day, people honour his legacy by visiting statues and organising parades.

Will all banks remain closed ?

Only banks in Shimla will remain closed to mark this day. Banks in the rest of the country will remain open on May 29. This is the last bank holiday for the month of May as per RBI.

Upcoming Bank holidays in June

June 6- Eid-ul- Adha (Bakrid). This will be a bank holiday in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

June 7- (Eid-Ul-Zuha). Banks in multiple locations including Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi, Ranchi, Shimla will remain closed.

June 11- (Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti/Saga Dawa). On this day banks in Gangtok and Shimla will remain closed.

June 27- (Ratha Yatra). To mark Ratha Yatra, banks in Bhubaneshwar and Imphal will remain closed

June 30- (Remna Ni). Banks only in Aizwal will remain closed on 30 June.

Banks in India are closed in various parts of country to mark national or religious occasions. Further, banks are also closed on every second and fourth Saturday and all Sundays of the month.

Despite the closure of banks on these days, customers can still access their accounts through internet and mobile banking services. Online transactions and fund transfers will still be available for customers. ATM machines will also be operational throughout holidays.