Maharashtra: 2 groups clash over water supply in Dharashiv village; 3 killed

Three people were reportedly killed and several others injured in a clash between two groups over water supply at a village of Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, police said on Monday. Four people were injured in the scuffle and were rushed to a hospital, where one of them is in critical condition.(Pixabay/Representative)

The clash broke out at Bavi village in Vashi tehsil of Dharashiv late night on Sunday, January 5, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

The official said the people from both groups were distant relatives and got into a dispute over water supply from a well for their field.

The scuffle turned ugly, resulting in the death of three people, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Appa Kale, Sunil Kale, and Vaijanath Kale. Four people were injured in the scuffle and were rushed to a hospital, where one of them is in critical condition.

The Dharashiv police have detained 10 persons, and further probe was underway, the official said.

BJP leader shot over parking

In another incident of a violent clash over a minor issue, a government employee shot dead a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader in Jammu following an altercation over a parking issue here, officials said Saturday.

"An incident was reported at Bakshi Nagar police station regarding a shootout in the New Plot area over a parking dispute. Advocate Kanav Sharma was parking his vehicle in a street outside the Power Development Department (PDD) lineman's room when he was confronted by PDD employee Ravinder Singh. This led to an altercation on Friday," PTI quoted a police spokesperson as saying.

During the argument, a scuffle broke out between the two. Ravinder Singh then took out his licensed pistol and fired two rounds at Advocate Kanav Sharma, the spokesperson said.

Kanav was immediately shifted to Sarwal Hospital, where he received first aid, and was later referred to GMC for further treatment. Meanwhile, Ravinder Singh fled the scene, the spokesperson added.

After receiving information about the incident, police secured the crime scene and called forensic science laboratory teams for investigation, the spokesperson said.

A manhunt was launched for Ravinder Singh and he was apprehended. The weapon used in the crime was also recovered, the official said.