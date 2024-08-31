Ajit Pawar-led NCP objects to Tanaji Sawant's ‘offensive remarks’

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Ajit Pawar has strongly objected to controversial comments made by Tanaji Sawant, the state public health minister and Shiv Sena leader. Tanaji Sawant is the state public health minister. (HT FILE)

Sunil Tatkare, the NCP's state president, confirmed that he had spoken directly with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who leads the Shiv Sena, to express his party's disapproval. "I conveyed our objection to the chief minister regarding the language used by Tanaji Sawant," Tatkare told Hindustan Times.

Sawant, a Shiv Sena MLA representing the Paranda assembly constituency in Dharashiv district, shifted his allegiance to Shinde during the party split and was subsequently appointed as a minister in the Mahayuti government.

Tatkare emphasised that his party had not joined the Mahayuti alliance at Sawant's behest and asserted that it was Shinde's responsibility to keep the minister in check. "Eknath Shinde is a sensible and sensitive leader, as well as a capable administrator. I'm hopeful he will take appropriate action against a loose cannon like Tanaji Sawant," Tatkare remarked.

The controversy arose after Sawant stated that he felt nauseated sitting next to NCP ministers during state cabinet meetings. "I have never got along with the NCP all my life. We sit next to each other, but when we come out, I feel like vomiting," Sawant said on Thursday, igniting the dispute.

While NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar refrained from commenting on the inappropriate remarks, Devendra Fadnavis, another deputy chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, denounced the comments. "Such statements are wrong and cannot be supported," Fadnavis stated.

The NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction criticised Ajit Pawar for tolerating such comments against himself and his cabinet colleagues. Mahesh Tapase, chief NCP spokesperson, said, “I never imagined that Ajit Dada, who once commanded immense respect within the NCP, would compromise his self-respect for power.”