Maharashtra: 3 youths drown to death in Pune's Indrayani River

At least three young individuals drowned in the Kinhai village's Indrayani River in Pune district on Friday evening, said an official. The deceased were identified as Gautam Kamle, Rajdilip Achme, and Akash Vittal Gode, all belonging to the Gurukul Chikhali area in Pune.(HT_PRINT)

According to Vikram Bansode, Senior Police Inspector in Dehu Road Police Station, Pimpri-Chinchwad, they received information that 4-5 boys had come for swimming in Kinhai village's Indrayani River, and three of the boys drowned.

Upon receiving the information, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, and locals all reached the spot.

The bodies of all three youths were recovered and sent to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital for further procedures.

"By 6 pm, the rescue team found the individuals, following which they were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead," said Senior Police Inspector Bansode.

In another similar incident yesterday, four children drowned in the Ulhas River in Thane after they went there to wash off their Holi colours.

The children were identified as Aryan Medar, Aryan Singh, Siddharth Singh and Om Singh Tomar.

Earlier on Friday, the Maharashtra Police launched a drive to check drunk-driving cases in Pune amid Holi celebrations.

Check posts were set up at 91 places across the city, and police personnel and traffic police officers remained active.

The main purpose of the checkpoints was to keep a check on drunk driving cases so that there would be no accidents. 5,000 police personnel and 5,00 officers were deployed for this work.