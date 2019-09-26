india

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:53 IST

The state of Maharashtra is set to go to polls on October 21. This will be the first elections after the BJP won a decisive mandate in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year. It is likely to be a contest of alliances, with BJP and Shiv Sena on one hand and Congress and NCP on the other. While the BJP is looking to ride on the Modi wave and present itself as a government which is not afraid to take tough decisions, the opposition will raise the issues of economic slowdown and farmer distress. Watch the video to find out all there is to know about the upcoming Maharashtra elections.

Watch: Maharashtra Assembly polls 2019: Key issues that will determine results

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 16:53 IST