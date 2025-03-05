Maharashtra assembly suspends MLA Abu Azmi over controversial Aurangzeb remarks

Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday suspended Samajwadi party (SP) MLA Abu Asim Azmi from House membership till end of ongoing budget session over his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, which prompted the Opposition to accuse him of “treason”. Mumbai: Members of the ruling Mahayuti stage a protest against Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi over his remarks about Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, during the Budget session of Maharashtra Assembly, in Mumbai, on Tuesday(PTI)

A proposal was brought in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday against Azmi's remarks.

Abu Asim Azmi's remarks praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb sparked controversy in the Maharashtra legislature on Tuesday as well as the ruling Mahayuti members demanded his suspension, prompting the leader to retract his statements. Both Houses of the state legislature were adjourned for the day due to the uproar.

In a post on X, Azmi claimed his comments were misinterpreted. "Whatever I said about Aurangzeb has been stated by historians and writers. I did not insult Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj, or any national icons. However, if anyone was hurt by my remarks, I take them back," Azmi said. He added that the issue was being politicised and that disrupting the budget session was detrimental to the people of Maharashtra.

Abu Azmi also said that if anything happens to him or his family, the Maharashtra government will be responsible for it.

In Delhi, the BJP seized on Azmi's remarks, criticising the Congress and other opposition parties for allegedly attempting to undermine Sanatan Dharma.

Aurangzeb remarks rock Maha assembly

As the legislative proceedings began, Mahayuti members raised slogans demanding action against Azmi, claiming that he was a descendent of Aurangzeb, who tortured and killed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde led the charge against Azmi in both the legislative council and assembly on Tuesday. In the council, Eknath Shinde stated that Azmi had previously made objectionable comments about Shivaji Maharaj. "Azmi is deliberately insulting Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj. Sambhaji’s bravery and Aurangzeb’s cruelty will send chills down people’s spines," Shinde remarked. He also criticized Azmi's statement, calling Aurangzeb an "able administrator" while pointing out that the Mughal emperor razed the Kashi Vishveshwar temple.

Eknath Shinde described Aurangzeb as a "demon" and said even a true Muslim would not forgive descendants of traitors. He argued it was wrong to glorify Aurangzeb, who persecuted Hindus and people of other religions. Shinde called for Azmi's membership to be revoked, labeling him a "traitor" who had no place in the House. He also urged SP MLA Raees Shaikh to watch the film Chhaava, which depicts the bravery of Sambhaji Maharaj.