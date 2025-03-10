Maharashtra budget: 3rd airport in Mumbai, night landing in Shirdi | Key takeaways

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the state budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the state assembly on Monday proposing a third airport for Mumbai near Vadhvan port. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, during budget assembly session at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai.(Hindustan Times)

In the first budget of the newly-formed Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, Pawar also announced that the night landing facility will soon be operational at Shirdi Airport.

Pawar also announced that Maharashtra Mumbai’s economy alone is projected to grow from $140 billion to $300 billion.

Here are key takeaways from Maharashtra Budget 2025: