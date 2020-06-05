Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit cyclone-hit Alibag

mumbai

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 11:23 IST

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Alibag in Raigad district on Friday noon to assess the extent of the damage -- caused by cyclone Nisarga that made landfall a couple of days ago -- and also the rescue and relief measures that have been undertaken by the authorities concerned.

He will visit a few cyclone-hit villages adjoining Alibag and hold a meeting at a hall near the district collector’s office with local leaders and officials to get a sense of the losses incurred due to the natural disaster.

The state government is likely to announce a relief package soon.

Thackeray will reach Alibag via Mandwa jetty around noon and interact with the villagers in some of the Nisarga-hit villages.

His son and state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray; textiles, fisheries, and guardian minister for Mumbai Aslam Shaikh; Raigad Member of Parliament (MP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sunil Tatkare; guardian minister for Raigad Aditi Tatkare; and senior officials will accompany the CM.

The CM’s convoy will travel by a roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) passenger ferry service vessel, which will leave from Orange gate in south Mumbai.

“Eight tehsils, including Shrivardhan, Diveagar, and Harihareshwar, have no electricity and tele-connectivity since Wednesday afternoon. The interior roads are still blocked because of uprooted trees. The CM has been advised not to visit interior parts of the village, as it will disrupt the relief and rehabilitation work,” said an official from the chief minister’s office (CMO).

“The CM is expected to direct the local administration for spot relief measures to the villages that have been cut off from the rest of the district. Over one lakh houses have been damaged. The affected villagers are in immediate need of foodgrains and financial aid. A decision on relief measures is expected after the CM holds the meeting,” said an official from the Raigad district office.

“Over one lakh trees were uprooted. However, the blockade on state and national highways was cleared on Thursday morning. Our first priority is to restore electricity in the affected areas in a bid to resume tele-connectivity at the earliest,” said Padmashree Bainade, resident deputy collector, Raigad.