e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, 8 others elected unopposed to Council

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, 8 others elected unopposed to Council

The 288-member legislative assembly was the electoral college for the biennial elections to the nine seats.

india Updated: May 14, 2020 16:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
With this election, 59-year-old Thackeray, who is also the president of Shiv Sena, makes his debut as a legislator.
With this election, 59-year-old Thackeray, who is also the president of Shiv Sena, makes his debut as a legislator.(ANI)
         

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others were declared elected unopposed to the state Legislative Council on Thursday.

Apart from Thackeray, Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe (Shiv Sena), four candidates of BJP - Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, Gopichand Padalkar, Praveen Datke and Ramesh Karad; NCP’s Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari and Congress’s Rajesh Rathod were in the fray for the nine seats, which fell vacant on April 24.

“All of them were elected unopposed,” an official said.

“The result was officially announced on Thursday after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended at 3 pm,” the official said.

The 288-member legislative assembly was the electoral college for the biennial elections to the nine seats.

With this election, 59-year-old Thackeray, who is also the president of Shiv Sena, makes his debut as a legislator.

He was sworn in as chief minister on November 28 last year and required to become a member of either house of the legislature before May 27.

tags
top news
LIVE| Rs 5,000 cr relief to 50 lakh street vendors hit by lockdown, says FM Sitharaman
LIVE| Rs 5,000 cr relief to 50 lakh street vendors hit by lockdown, says FM Sitharaman
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
Rs 10,000-cr job work offered under MNREGS to migrant workers: FM
Rs 10,000-cr job work offered under MNREGS to migrant workers: FM
Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16
Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
Datsun launches BS 6-compliant GO and GO+ with ‘Buy now, pay in 2021’ scheme
Datsun launches BS 6-compliant GO and GO+ with ‘Buy now, pay in 2021’ scheme
‘FM’s announcements to give wings to Indian economy post Covid world’: Piyush Goyal
‘FM’s announcements to give wings to Indian economy post Covid world’: Piyush Goyal
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In