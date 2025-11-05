Maharashtra cop, named in suicide note by doctor, dismissed from service

Gopal Badane, a police sub-inspector in Phaltan City, was dismissed from service following his involvement in the suicide of a 29-year-old woman doctor. The announcement was made by Sunil Phulari, Special IG of the Kolhapur range, on Tuesday. Gopal Badane is a Phaltan City police sub-inspector and co-accused in the case. (HT Photo)

The woman doctor was found dead in a hotel room in Phaltan on October 23. A post-mortem report confirmed that she died of asphyxia caused by hanging, with no signs of external or internal injuries.

A suicide note found on her hand named Badane and Prashant Bankar, a software engineer. Both individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. Badane faces charges of rape and sexual assault, while Bankar is accused of harassment.

According to the police, the doctor had earlier filed multiple complaints against Badane and other police officers. Her family stated that she had been pressured to falsify medical and autopsy records for the police, a claim that is being investigated.

Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar visited the Phaltan Sub-District Hospital to review the case.

She stated that the doctor had sent her last message to Bankar before her death and confirmed that she had not been in contact with Badane for several months.

Chakankar also noted that the doctor had a dispute with Bankar the day before her death, after which she went to a hotel.

Badane's mobile phone, which was reportedly hidden before he surrendered to the police, is being sought by investigators as it may contain vital evidence.

The police have retrieved the call detail records (CDR) of both the victim and the accused but have made tracing Badane's missing phone a priority.