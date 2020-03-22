e-paper
Home / India News / Maharashtra could extend curfew to fight Covid-19, says Sanjay Raut

Two persons have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra while 74 people have tested positive so far.

india Updated: Mar 22, 2020 12:40 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Deserted view Of Lalbaug Flyover, as India to observe “Janata Curfew” for a day following COVID 19 pandemic in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, March 22, 2020.  
Deserted view Of Lalbaug Flyover, as India to observe “Janata Curfew” for a day following COVID 19 pandemic in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, March 22, 2020.  (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
         

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the janta curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have been imposed a week ago to check the spread of coronavirus in the state and country.

Raut also hinted that the Maharashtra government could take tough steps and extend the public curfew beyond the 14-hour self-imposed curfew on Sunday.

Raut said that people are not taking the appeals for staying indoors and not travel unless required. He said highly populated and densely countries such as India are prone to catch coronavirus infection.

“Today’s curfew should have been imposed eight days back. This is my personal opinion. The government and its machinery can do their study. I feel Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray may increase curfew further considering the today’s scenario. The appeals to people will not suffice and some strong decisions need to be taken ruthlessly to save the state and country from coronavirus,” Raut said.

Also read: Number of Covid-19 cases soar to 341 in India: ICMR

The Sena leader, who is also the executive editor of party mouthpiece Saamana, had advocated a lockdown for Mumbai in an editorial a few days back.

He also added that opposition parties at the Centre and in Maharashtra should work with the government during the public health crisis. “Now is the time to save the state and country, and not look to save their chairs. An all-party meeting should be convened,” he said.

On Saturday, the Maharashtra government ordered industries in the Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial belt near Pune to observe an indefinite lockdown with immediate effect to contain coronavirus which has infected 63 people so far in the state.

