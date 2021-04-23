IND USA
A BMC healthcare worker collects swab samples at a Covid-19 test collection centre in Goregaon, Mumbai, on Thursday, April 22. (Satish Bate/HT photo)
Maharashtra Covid tally over 4mn; 5 districts report highest growth in a week

From April 15-21, when Maharashtra recorded its highest seven-day average in both cases as well as fatalities, the CFR of Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Mumbai, Nashik, and Pune posed the most concern
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 08:28 AM IST

Maharashtra recorded 67,013 new cases on Thursday, taking its total tally to over 4 million. Five districts have emerged as areas of concern with respect to the case fatality ratio (CFR: the ratio of deaths per 100 cases), and the test positivity rate (TPR: number of positive cases per 100 tests) is worrisome in at least three of the districts where the data is available.

From April 15-21, when Maharashtra recorded its highest seven-day average in both cases as well as fatalities, the CFR of five districts posed the most concern. Of them, Ahmednagar recorded the highest at 1.4%, followed by Nagpur (0.95%), Mumbai (0.64%), Nashik (0.62%), and Pune (0.33%). The TPR, however, was the highest in Nagpur at 34%, while Pune recorded that of 26.64% and Mumbai posted 17.21% in the same period. Nashik and Ahmednagar did not reveal their number of tests.

Statewide, the average daily cases touched 64,238, while daily deaths averaged 443 – highest ever in the pandemic in the country – in the same time period. The state’s TPR averaged 24.81%. The CFR was 0.69% in the same period.

