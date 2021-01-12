Maharashtra: Daily Covid cases decline; MMR continues to be the most affected area
Even though the number of Covid-19 cases recorded daily has reduced in Maharashtra over the past two months, the contribution of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which comprises Mumbai and its surrounding areas, to the daily tally remains the same as it continues to be the most-affected region in Maharashtra.
Of the total 2,438 cases reported on January 11, as many as 826 cases were reported from the MMR (33.88% of the day’s tally). A month ago, it was 30.48% when the daily case count of the region was 1,301 of the total 4,268 cases reported in the state on December 11, shows the data released by the state health department.
A look at the MMR’s contribution in the last six days (January 5-10) also indicates the same. MMR’s contribution to the daily infections was 34.33%, 33.63%, 34.75%, 34.84%, 31.94% and 33.95% on January 5,6,7,8,9 and 10 respectively.
Also Read: India records 12,584 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since June 16
MMR comprises nine municipal corporations, including Mumbai and the rural areas of Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts. The region has also reported 6,76,298 cases, the maximum count, among all regions till January 11.
Pune region follows MMR in terms of daily case count. On January 11, it recorded 432 cases, the second-highest contribution to cases in the state. It is also the second most-affected area after MMR with 488,704 cases, as of January 11, states the data.
It comprises three municipal corporations — Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur—and rural areas of Pune, Solapur and Satara districts.
“Despite concerns of a surge, the current trend shows a different picture as the state is still recording less cases, which is a positive sign. As far as the contribution of MMR is concerned, its tally is affected because of Mumbai, which is still reporting the highest number of cases among all the cities and districts across the state,” said a health official, wishing not to be named.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
54.72 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses received till Tuesday afternoon: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will hold ground in Ladakh for as long as needed’: Gen Naravane on standoff
- Hindustan Times reported on Monday that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has moved back at least 10,000 soldiers from depth areas in the Ladakh theatre to rear positions but the PLA’s frontline deployments remain unchanged.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC, home secy discuss requirement of central forces for upcoming assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepalese PM’s comment on disputed areas sparks unease along Pithoragarh border
- The Pithoragarh District Magistrate said border patrolling agencies are on alert as always even as the border crossing points remain closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JP Nadda holds meetings with Assam BJP leaders on assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers reiterate they won't accept any committee formed by SC on farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Chhattisgarh, 3 doctors booked for negligence in operating on 5-year-old
- According to the complaint, Kevat, a labourer and resident of Belgari Basti locality, had taken his child to the district hospital on January 6 where Dr Panigrahi told him that the boy was suffering from hernia and advised a sonography.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Khalistanis have infiltrated farmers' protest’, says Attorney General
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covishield, Covaxin tested on thousands, no doubts about safety: VK Paul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA files charge-sheet against doctor who joined ISIS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC asks committee it formed on farm laws to hold first sitting within 10 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Riots: Court grants bail to two accused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Villagers in Uttarakhand ban ‘anti-farmer, pro-farm laws politicians’
- The banners came up a few days after Uttarakhand education minister Arvind Pandey had to face the anger of villagers while going to attend a programme on January 5.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US planned to back India in addressing issues like border dispute with China: Document
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox