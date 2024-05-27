 Maharashtra: Ex-Malegaon mayor Abdul Malik of AIMIM, shot in Nashik | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra: Ex-Malegaon mayor Abdul Malik of AIMIM, shot in Nashik

ByHT News Desk
May 27, 2024 02:40 PM IST

Malik was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition is to be stable, reported news agency PTI.

Abdul Malik Mohammed Yunus Isa, the former mayor of Maharashtra's Malegaon city and a prominent leader of Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party, was shot at by two unidentified assailants in Nashik district on Monday morning.

AIMIM leader and former Malegaon mayor Abdul Malik (Twitter)
AIMIM leader and former Malegaon mayor Abdul Malik (Twitter)

According to the police, the incident took place around 1:20 am when Malik was sitting outside a shop on the Old Agra Road. Two people on a motorbike allegedly fired three rounds at the AIMIM leader.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Malik was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition is said to be stable, reported news agency PTI.

Also read: Asaduddin Owaisi makes a ‘promise’, says won't let PM Modi get another term

Reportedly, he suffered wounds on his chest and leg.

The police have registered a case against the two unidentified persons under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 307 (attempt to murder). However, no arrests have been made so far.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the attack was a “conspiracy” and urged Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and the police to take immediate steps.

“AIMIM Malegaon president & former mayor Abdul Malik was shot thrice last night. He has been taken to Nashik for treatment. I spoke to his brother Dr. Khalid on phone. We stand firmly with Abdul Malik’s family. @mieknathshinde @DGPMaharashtra must take immediate steps. This is a conspiracy and the murderers should be arrested as soon as possible,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In February this year, AIMIM leader Abdul Salam was shot dead by unidentified assailants shot dead in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. The incident took place when Salam, who unsuccessfully contested the by-poll to the Gopalganj assembly seat in November 2022, was on his way to catch a train when four assailants on two motorcycles fired on him as he was riding a pillion with a relative.

Salam was the second AIMIM leader to be shot dead within a few months. In December, AIMIM's district president from Bihar's Siwan was shot dead in the state.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Maharashtra: Ex-Malegaon mayor Abdul Malik of AIMIM, shot in Nashik
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On