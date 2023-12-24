close_game
News / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: AIMIM’s district president shot dead in Siwan

Bihar: AIMIM’s district president shot dead in Siwan

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 24, 2023 03:34 PM IST

Police said the motive behind the attack could not be known immediately but investigation into the matter is underway

A 35-year-old leader of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was shot dead in Bihar’s Siwan district on Saturday evening, police said.

Police said two men fired at the victim from a close range at around 8.40pm on Saturday. (Representative Image)

The victim, identified as Arif Jamal, was serving as the AIMIM’s district president in Siwan.

According to police, Jamal was standing in front of his shop at Qutub Chhapar village under Hussainganj police station in Siwan district when two men fired at him from a close range. The incident occurred at around 8.40pm on Saturday, police said.

Police are yet to make any breakthrough in the case.

“The motive behind the attack could not be known immediately. Further interrogation into the matter is underway,” said Feroz Alam, sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Siwan (sadar).

Soon after the incident, the AIMIM leader was rushed to sadar hospital at Siwan where doctors referred him to Gorakhpur, stating his condition as serious.

“He died on the way to Gorakhpur,” said Shailesh Kumar, superintendent of police (SP).

The deceased’s body has been sent for postmortem, police said.

Earlier, a 40-year-old AIMIM leader, Asad Khan, was hacked to death in Vattapally area under the Mailardevpally police station in Hyderabad in 2021.

