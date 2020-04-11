Coronavirus update: Maharashtra lockdown till April 30, CM warns may extend it further

india

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 18:21 IST

Maharashtra government on Saturday decided to extend the Covid-19 lockdown till April 30 with chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray underlining that it may be further extended if people do not cooperate.

The chief minister said it looks like the situation is in control, but one will have to be cautious.

Maharashtra becomes the third state to extend the lockdown period after Odisha and Punjab.

“The lockdown may continue even after April 30 if people don’t cooperate in preventing the outbreak,” said CM Uddhav Thackeray while addressing people via video call.

Thackeray also said that while making the implementation stricter in the second phase, some of the sectors will be excluded and the government is working on it. He said that besides the essential services and commodities, agricultural activities have already been excluded.

The CM further said that 60 to 70 per cent positive patients in Mumbai have mild symptoms.

Maharastra is the worst-hit state by coronavirus, with 110 dead and 1,574 cases

Earlier in the day, several chief ministers impressed upon Prime Minister Modi to extend the national lockdown, which ends on April 14, to contain the highly contagious coronavirus disease.

The PM not spell out his decision on the lockdown at the meeting. An official spokesperson confirmed that most states had requested the Centre to extend the national lockdown.

“The Central Government is considering this request,” KS Dhatwalia, the government’s principal spokesperson KS Dhatiwala, said.

Thackeray said that the issue of the extension of the lockdown was discussed in the review meeting with the PM. “I was asked to speak first about the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra and ongoing lockdown. I informed the PM that Maharashtra is going to extend the lockdown by two weeks. The second phase of the lockdown will need to be strictly followed with more restrictions on the movement of the people. But there is not other way out to fight the war against the pandemic,” he said.

Mumbai breached the 100-patient mark on March 31, almost three weeks after a couple from Andheri were identified as the first to be infected by the disease in the city. On April 2, the city’s tally crossed 200 and since then cases have tripled in the past week. The first Covid-19 death in Mumbai was recorded on March 17, when a 64-year-old man succumbed to the infection at Kasturba Hospital.

Health officials in the state, which has been the worst hit in the country, have said the number of Covid-19 cases has recorded a 147.8% jump since April 4 – a week – when there were 635 infections.

More than 500 cases of coronavirus disease were reported in India in the last 12 hours, bringing the number of Covid-19 patients to 7447 on Saturday, the Union home ministry data showed.

