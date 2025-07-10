Maharashtra: FDA suspends MLA hostel caterer’s licence after Shiv Sena legislator slaps staffer over stale food

The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Wednesday suspended the licence of Ajanta Caterers, which runs the canteen at the Akashwani MLA hostel in Mumbai, after a Shiv Sena MLA allegedly assaulted a staff member over allegations of stale food. A view of the Akashwani canteen serving MLA hostel near Mantralaya, in Mumbai on Wednesday. FDA raided the canteen following allegations of poor food quality. (ANI)

In its suspension order, the FDA said the caterer had violated provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

The violations were found during an inspection carried out at the hostel earlier in the day, the regulator said. Ajanta Caterers has been directed to stop food service operations at the hostel premises starting Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

The action follows an incident in which Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad allegedly slapped and punched an employee at the canteen for allegedly serving “stale food”.

The legislator from deputy chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s party said, “I had complained several times about the food served in the canteen but the situation remained unchanged.”

A video that has gone viral shows Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad repeatedly slapping a staff member at the billing counter of the Akashvani MLA hostel and refusing to pay the bill.

‘This is how we do it’: Gaikwad justifies slapping canteen staffer

Following the incident, Gaikwad has remained unapologetic about his actions. “I have no regrets,” he said, calling it his “natural reaction.” He added, “If someone does not understand Hindi, or Marathi, or English, then this is how we do it.”

Recounting what happened, Gaikwad said he had ordered “dal, roti and rice” on Tuesday night. “I mixed the dal and rice, but the very first morsel tasted odd. I took another and that made me vomit,” he said.

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the behaviour was inappropriate and sent the wrong message.

“Such conduct does not behove anyone. It impacts the image of the state legislature, and as an MLA,” Fadnavis said.

“A wrong message goes among people about all MLAs that there is misuse of power,” he added.

Fadnavis also urged Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde to look into the issue concerning the MLAs' accommodation and take action if required.

With PTI inputs