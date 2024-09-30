Maharashtra government grants Rajyamata status to desi cows

The Maharashtra government on Monday granted the status of Rajyamata to desi cows in the state. This is the first time that such a title has been bestowed on any creature. The Indian giant squirrel is the state animal. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. (HT PHOTO)

In a government resolution (GR) passed by the dairy development department on Monday, the state specified that the status of Rajyamata will be extended only to desi cows. “These cows were called the kamdhenu and they carry scientific, religious, and economic importance,” said the GR.

There are desi variants of cow such as Devani, Lal Kandhari in Marathwada, Khillar in Western Maharashtra, Dangi in North Maharashtra, and Gavlau in Vidharbha.

The GR said that there has been a marked decrease in the number of desi cows in the state. A daily grant of ₹50 per cow will be given to their owners for their well-being.