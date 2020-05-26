e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Government is stable, Raut says after Pawar-Thackeray meet

Maharashtra: Government is stable, Raut says after Pawar-Thackeray meet

There was speculation that Pawar was not happy with Thackeray’s handling of the Covid-19 outbreak, and that the chief minister was unhappy with the NCP chief’s stance on resumption of economic activities in Maharashtra.

mumbai Updated: May 26, 2020 13:22 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Mumbai, Maharashtra
Pawar reached Matoshree - the Thackeray residence - after meeting Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
Pawar reached Matoshree - the Thackeray residence - after meeting Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.(PTI)
         

A day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray amid speculation of a rift in the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said there was no need to worry about the stability of the state government.

Pawar reached Matoshree - the Thackeray residence - after meeting Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. There was speculation that Pawar was not happy with Thackeray’s handling of the Covid-19 outbreak, and that the chief minister was unhappy with the NCP chief’s stance on resumption of economic activities in Maharashtra.

In a bid to end such speculation, Raut tweeted, “chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar met at Matoshreee last evening for 1.5 hours. There are some who are spreading false stories about the stability of this MVA govt. That is nothing but heartburn. This government is stable. Don’t worry.”

The Thackeray government has been criticised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis for its handling of the Covid-19 crisis. The former chief minister led a protest last week against the state government. Fadnavis is scheduled to address the media via video conference on Tuesday evening.

BJP leader Narayan Rane, who was earlier in the Shiv Sena, also met the governor on Monday and demanded the imposition of President’s Rule in the state, accusing the MVA government of failing to tackle the Covid-19 crisis. He demanded that all government hospitals should be taken over by the military as the existing system had failed.

tags
top news
‘Request PM Modi to play on front foot’: Rahul Gandhi on lockdown exit plan
‘Request PM Modi to play on front foot’: Rahul Gandhi on lockdown exit plan
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
LIVE: Gujarat unable to curb the pandemic, says Sena’s Sanjay Raut
LIVE: Gujarat unable to curb the pandemic, says Sena’s Sanjay Raut
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
Novavax latest to start human trial of Covid-19 vaccine: How is it different?
Novavax latest to start human trial of Covid-19 vaccine: How is it different?
Spanish cyclist stranded in Tripura leaves after two months
Spanish cyclist stranded in Tripura leaves after two months
Skoda shifts to top gear, drives in 2020 Karoq, Rapid TSI, Superb FL in India
Skoda shifts to top gear, drives in 2020 Karoq, Rapid TSI, Superb FL in India
Covid-19: Deaths cross 4k mark in India, WHO suspends trials of HCQ
Covid-19: Deaths cross 4k mark in India, WHO suspends trials of HCQ
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In