Maharashtra: Guillain-Barre syndrome case tally reaches 130

PTI |
Jan 31, 2025 10:27 AM IST

The number of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases in Pune and nearby Maharashtra has reached 130, with two reported deaths

The number of suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder, in Pune and some other districts of Maharashtra has risen to 130, health department officials have said.

The GBS cases have been reported in Pune and some other districts of Maharashtra(Unsplash/representative)
The GBS cases have been reported in Pune and some other districts of Maharashtra(Unsplash/representative)

Two patients – a 56-year-old woman from Pune and a man from Solapur district – have died due to suspected GBS in the state so far.

Officials said on Thursday that three new suspected infections were recorded the previous day.

Also read: Samples being tested to identify reason behind Guillain-Barre Syndrome spread, says ICMR chief

“A total of 130 suspected patients and two suspected deaths linked to GBS have been recorded until now. Of these, 73 are diagnosed as confirmed GBS cases. Twenty-five patients are from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, 74 from newly-added villages under PMC, 13 from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas, nine from Pune rural and nine from other districts,” an official said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who on Thursday presided over a District Planning Committee meeting in Pune and instructed civic as well as district health officials to take stringent action against hospitals which overcharge GBS patients.

Pawar, who is also the Pune district guardian minister, instructed the officials to ensure an adequate supply of drugs for GBS, a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs.

Also read: GBS upends daily life along Pune’s Sinhagad Road

The GBS outbreak in Pune and surrounding areas is likely linked to contaminated water sources. Campylobacter jejuni, a bacteria found in contaminated food and water, is believed to be the reason for the outbreak.

