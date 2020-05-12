e-paper
Maharashtra has allowed porting of ration cards for natives of 11 states, govt tells HC

Maharashtra government said wandering tribals or nomads can benefit from food camps run by the state in absence of ration cards.

india Updated: May 12, 2020 19:50 IST
K A Y Dodhiya | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Maharashtra government says people from 11 other states do not need to get a new ration card made in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra government says people from 11 other states do not need to get a new ration card made in Maharashtra.(HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra has entered into a deal to allow migrants from 11 states to port their ration cards for receiving rations in the western state on cards issued by their native states instead of going through the trouble of getting new ration cards issued in Maharashtra.

The portability of ration card, initiated as a reform in the PDS, however, doesn’t provide any immediate succour to wandering tribals or nomads as they do not hold ration cards at all, the state government told the Bombay High Court in an affidavit.

The affidavit, filed on Tuesday in response to a petition by Pune social activist Vanita Chavan seeking provision of ration for the wandering tribals during the lockdown, said it wasn’t possible as the system for distribution of foodgrains and oil required an individual to hold a ration card issued by a ration office.

“However as the wandering tribals do not have a ration card, during the lockdown the state is providing cooked meals for migrants, homeless and needy at specified food camps in each district, which the wandering tribals could benefit from,” said assistant government pleader Bhupesh Samant.

Samant further informed the division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice A A Sayed that the state of Maharashtra was implementing the National Food Security Act diligently. The act stipulates that anyone holding a valid ration card is eligible to get subsidised ration provided by the government. Samant said that Maharashtra had entered into an agreement with 11 states to allow their natives living in Maharashtra to draw rations based on ration cards issued in their home states.

After hearing the submissions, the bench directed the petitioner to file a rejoinder and posted the matter for hearing on May 18.

