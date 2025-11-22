Mumbai, Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe has called for stronger enforcement to stop the sale of nylon manja, a type of thread linked to several injuries and deaths. Maharashtra legislative council dy chairperson seeks strict measures to stop nylon manja sale

"Impose a total ban on nylon manja and stop its online sale, take strict action," she said in a representation submitted to the Union and state governments.

Gorhe has written to Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and the state Environment and Home departments, seeking effective restrictions on the production, sale, storage, transport and particularly online sale of nylon manja.

She stated that although the Maharashtra government has already prohibited nylon manja, weak enforcement has aggravated the problem.

She highlighted incidents of deaths reported in Wardha, Nashik, Bhiwandi and other parts of Maharashtra due to injuries caused by nylon manja.

The sharp and non-biodegradable thread has severely injured two-wheeler riders, pedestrians and police personnel, apart from causing large-scale deaths of birds and other animals, Gorhe stated.

Gorhe claimed nylon manja is easily available on e-commerce platforms under alternative names such as fishing line, nylon thread, and strong wire.

She claimed it was also being sold on Instagram and WhatsApp groups under misleading labels such as eco-friendly or cotton thread. Gorhe demanded that the Centre issue immediate directions to e-commerce companies to stop deliveries of such materials in Maharashtra.

Calling for strict enforcement, she suggested setting up of district-level special task forces to conduct raids in markets, godowns and stock points and seize stock.

She said offences should be registered under applicable provisions, including culpable homicide, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Environment Protection Act.

Gorhe called for promoting environmentally friendly cotton manja and financial support, training and incentives for khadi and village industries and local manufacturers to produce safe alternatives.

